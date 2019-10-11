Canadians urged to raise voice for under-siege Kashmiris

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has urged upon the Canadians to raise their voice for the hapless Kashmiris for lifting of curfew and restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has urged upon the Canadians to raise their voice for the hapless Kashmiris for lifting of curfew and restrictions in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The ambassador in his address at the annual fund-raising dinner organized by Development in Literacy (DIL) at Ottawa said it was the time for the world to realize Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination, says a press release received here by Pakistan's High Commission in Canada.

"While we strive to impart quality education to our children, let us not forget the children in Indian Occupied Kashmir, who are incarcerated in what India has turned into the largest concentration camp in the world" Tarar said.

The High Commissioner underlined that despite paucity of resources, the public sector in Pakistan was making efforts to improve the standard of education in government-run schools as well as synergizing efforts with the private sector.

"It is edifying to know that DIL operates and manages 124 child-friendly school campuses across three provinces of Pakistan, providing education for students from nursery to matriculation", he added.

He appreciated that efforts of international NGOs to promote quality education in Pakistan, and said that entities like DIL play a very important role in reaching out to underprivileged children to realize their full potential for socio-economic betterment of their communities.

Javed Sumra, President DIL Ottawa, presented an overview of performance of the schools being operated by the organization.