Canal Breach Affects Crops

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:15 PM

Canal breach affects crops

Hundreds of acres of land cultivated with different kinds of crops were inundated after 30-foot-long breach emerged at Taleri canal passing through Basti Sultan located on Muzaffargarh-Multan road, rescuers said Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Hundreds of acres of land cultivated with different kinds of crops were inundated after 30-foot-long breach emerged at Taleri canal passing through Basti Sultan located on Muzaffargarh-Multan road, rescuers said Wednesday.

No reason could yet be traced out for creation of breach until current investigation, however rescue teams rushed to the area to initiate restoration activities. The area was cordoned off and canal department officials filled the breach almost after three-hour long operation, the official said.

There was no human loss reported as result of breach but caused severe damage to standing crops, the official informed.

Pakistan

