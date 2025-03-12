Canal Breach Damages Standing Crops
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A breach occurred in a local canal passing through Chani Goth area has damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.
The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that 20-foot wide breach occurred in Karam Wah canal in Ashiqabad area of Chani Goth.
The floodflash entered standing crops of wheat spread over hundreds of acres of land, damaging them.
The teams of the Irrigation Department and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and filled the breach with the help of local people. The local farmers appealed the government to provide them with financial relief as they had suffered financial loss due to the canal’s breach.
