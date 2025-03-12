Open Menu

Canal Breach Damages Standing Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Canal breach damages standing crops

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A breach occurred in a local canal passing through Chani Goth area has damaged standing crops spread over hundreds of acres of land.

The official sources in the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 said that 20-foot wide breach occurred in Karam Wah canal in Ashiqabad area of Chani Goth.

The floodflash entered standing crops of wheat spread over hundreds of acres of land, damaging them.

The teams of the Irrigation Department and the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 reached the scene and filled the breach with the help of local people. The local farmers appealed the government to provide them with financial relief as they had suffered financial loss due to the canal’s breach.

Recent Stories

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 minutes ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

12 minutes ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

27 minutes ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

1 hour ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

2 hours ago
instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

2 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

3 hours ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan