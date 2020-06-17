Canal breach : hundreds of acres land inundated

Hundreds of acres land inundated after 20 - feet breach into a canal near Jaan Muhammad railway station Makhdoom pur Kabirwala

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Hundreds of acres land inundated after 20 - feet breach into a canal near Jaan Muhammad railway station Makhdoom pur Kabirwala.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, they received a call about breach into canal today morning.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started filling work with help of local people. They hardly filled it when it broke again from which water spreaded over three mouzas of Makhdoom pur including Jalilabad, Noonabad and Hussainabad sani. The crops included cotton, rice, mango orchards and vegetables affected badly from it.

Rescue 1122 and local people plugged the 20- feet wide breach by strengthening the banks of the canal.