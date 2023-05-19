Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :A 35-feet breach in Barala canal near Kayianwala bungalow inundated the surrounding areas on Friday.

The canal water damaged several acres of cultivated land in Chak no 461-GB and 88-GB.

The rescue teams including Rescue 1122, irrigation department, local government, civil defense reached the site and started work to fill the breach.

According to rescue sources, the width of canal was 100 feet, depth was 12 feet while the flow of water in the canal was about 700-800 cusec.

The locals and animals were being shifted to a safe place, they said.