Open Menu

Canal Breach Inundated Surrounding Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Canal breach inundated surrounding areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A wide cultivated area was flooded when 40 feet 40-foot breach occurred in Loondki Canal some 15 kilometres from here.

The affected growers claimed heavy financial loss due to the submerging of wheat, oil seed crops and vegetables under breach water.

Area growers said that the breach occurred due to water pressure on the weak embankment of the canal.

Growers said that they submitted complaints to the irrigation department several times but the response was zero.

They said that heavy funds are usurped by the department in the name of the desalting of canals.

On the other hand Irrigation department has claimed that the breach was plugged with the help of staff and machinery.

APP/rzq -mwq

Related Topics

Water Oil From Wheat

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

2 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

2 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

9 hours ago
Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

18 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

19 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

19 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

19 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

19 hours ago
 LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against polic ..

LHC disposes of Qaisara Elahi's plea against police high ups

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan