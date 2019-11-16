UrduPoint.com
Canal Breach Inundates 3 Villages, Cultivated Area In Nawabshah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:52 PM

Canal breach inundates 3 villages, cultivated area in Nawabshah

Three villages and a wide cultivated area was flooded when 30 feet wide breach occurred in James Canal near Daur town some 30 kilometers from Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :Three villages and a wide cultivated area was flooded when 30 feet wide breach occurred in James Canal near Daur town some 30 kilometers from Nawabshah.

Growers and nearby residents said that water entered into villages Ibrahim Deenari, Saleh Solangi and Imamuddin Keerio which damaged household items, stored wheat and other items.

Water also inundated standing crops of sugarcane, banana and vegetables.

Area residents said that they immediately communicated the incidence to irrigation department but none of them turned up to resolve the issue, however the breach was plugged up by area people on self help basis.

Growers said that the irrigation department later arrived at the breach site and strengthened the embankment.

