RENALA KHURD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Hundreds of acres of land was inundated when a breach occurred in a canal near 20/1-AL village.

SDO canal Renala Khurd said on Tuesday the several feet wide breach occurred due to weak embankment of canal.

However, the villagers under self-help bases plugged the breach.