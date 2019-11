A breach in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No 202-GB has inundated standing crops on hundreds of acres of land, causing loss of millions of rupees to farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :A breach in Gogera Branch Canal near Chak No 202-GB has inundated standing crops on hundreds of acres of land, causing loss of millions of rupees to farmers.

On getting information, the area people rushed to the spot and plugged 10-foot wide breach by strengthening banks of the canal, police spokesman said on Saturday.