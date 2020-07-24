UrduPoint.com
Canal Breach's Victims Seek Compensation

Fri 24th July 2020

Canal breach's victims seek compensation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The farmers of Khanqah and Sama Satta areas appealed the authorities concerned for compensation as their standing crops were devastated by flood caused by breach in local canal.

The peasants including Muhammad Rafeeq, Rana Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Siraj Misan, Gulzar Ahmed and others told media persons that 30 feet wide breach occurred in local canal-4L due to overflow of canal water.

"The flood caused by breach in canal entered their agricultural fields and devastated crops standing on several acres of land," they said.

They further said that standing crops of cotton, sugarcane and others were devastated by flood. They requested the government to provide them with compensation.

More Stories From Pakistan

