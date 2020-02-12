UrduPoint.com
Canal Closure Date Extended To Feb 23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 07:57 PM

Canal closure date extended to Feb 23

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced extension of canal closure to February 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced extension of canal closure to February 23.

All concerned are directed to complete closure related activities by the target date, said a notification issued by KP Irrigation Department here on Wednesday.

