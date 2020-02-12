Canal closure date extended to Feb 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced extension of canal closure to February 23.

All concerned are directed to complete closure related activities by the target date, said a notification issued by KP Irrigation Department here on Wednesday.