Canal closure schedule for Kotri, Sukkur barrages announced

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The canals springing out from the Kotri and Sukkur barrages would remain closed for 15 to 17 days due to annual repair and maintenance works.

The Executive Engineer Kotri Barrage Ashfaq Nooh Memon informed in a statement here on Friday that the release of water from the barrage to Old Phuleli, New Phuleli, Akram and K B Feeder canals would remain suspended from December 25 to January 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Irshad Ahmed Memon informed that the barrage would not release water in the North West, Dadu, Khairpur Feeder East, Khairpur Feeder West, Rohri and Nara canals from January 6, 2021, to January 20, 2021.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) of Hyderabad Development Authority and other local bodies as well as the Public Health Department were advised to store water in their ponds for the period in question in order to maintain the drinking water and domestic supplies.