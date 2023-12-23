Open Menu

Canal De-silting To Start From 26th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Canal de-silting to start from 26th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Superintendent Engineer Canals Mirza Awais Baig has said that the de-silting of 218 canals in the division is being started from December 26.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that canal de-silting would formally be inaugurated by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

The SE said that in the first phase, the canals of the Mangla Dam would remain closed from December 26 to January 13, while in the second phase, the canals of the Tarbela Dam would remain closed from January 13 to January 31.

He said that all arrangements were being finalised to achieve 100 percent target of cleaning. By January 20, 1250 miles of canals in the division will be cleared of silt, while monitoring committees have also been formed to make the operation transparent, he added.

Related Topics

Dam January December All From

Recent Stories

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

47 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

1 hour ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

2 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

3 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

3 hours ago
Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

3 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan