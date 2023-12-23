Canal de-silting to start from 26th

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Superintendent Engineer Canals Mirza Awais Baig has said that the de-silting of 218 canals in the division is being started from December 26.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he said that canal de-silting would formally be inaugurated by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

The SE said that in the first phase, the canals of the Mangla Dam would remain closed from December 26 to January 13, while in the second phase, the canals of the Tarbela Dam would remain closed from January 13 to January 31.

He said that all arrangements were being finalised to achieve 100 percent target of cleaning. By January 20, 1250 miles of canals in the division will be cleared of silt, while monitoring committees have also been formed to make the operation transparent, he added.