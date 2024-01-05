Canal de-silting under way in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The irrigation department has achieved 70 per cent de-silting target of

canals in the division.

Chief Engineer Shahid Salim Chaudhary said on Friday that on the directions of the

Punjab government, the de-silting of canals across the division was being completed on a

priority basis for which all available resurces were being utilised.

He said that officers of the department were monitoring the campaign on daily basis.

He added that heavy machinery was being applied for the de-silting in three big canals

to ensure irrigation water to tail-end farmers.