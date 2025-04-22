Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 07:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the decision regarding the canal project would be made in line with the Constitution and laws of the country, through mutual consultation, especially with coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Sindh government.
Speaking at the floor of the Senate, he said that Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah had formally contacted the Sindh government and PPP leadership to assure them that the federal government was committed to resolving the issue through constitutional means. “The decision is clear—nothing will be forced,” he added.
He criticized the Opposition, accusing them of being disruptive and avoiding meaningful discussion. “May be they have no questions to raise, or they lack the courage to listen. But if they want to take part in a productive debate, i along with senior cabinet members are here to answer,” he said.
Tarar further said that the issue had already been discussed with coalition partners on the prime minister's special instructions. He added that a broader multi-party consultation was also being considered to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive solution.
Commenting on the opposition’s recent by-election loss in Tharparkar, the law minister said, “The people of Sindh have rejected you. If this is the kind of politics you want to continue after being defeated, it won’t help the country or democracy.”
He urged PPP lawmakers to take part in the parliamentary proceedings, pointing out that they too had submitted a resolution and a call-attention notice regarding the issue. “Let’s sit together and address the matter through proper parliamentary channels,” he said.
The minister stressed that the government was ready to answer questions and hold dialogue and had no intention of bypassing the Constitution or ignoring its allies.
