Open Menu

Canal Decision To Be Made Through Consensus: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the decision regarding the canal project would be made in line with the Constitution and laws of the country, through mutual consultation, especially with coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the decision regarding the canal project would be made in line with the Constitution and laws of the country, through mutual consultation, especially with coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Sindh government.

Speaking at the floor of the Senate, he said that Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah had formally contacted the Sindh government and PPP leadership to assure them that the federal government was committed to resolving the issue through constitutional means. “The decision is clear—nothing will be forced,” he added.

He criticized the Opposition, accusing them of being disruptive and avoiding meaningful discussion. “May be they have no questions to raise, or they lack the courage to listen. But if they want to take part in a productive debate, i along with senior cabinet members are here to answer,” he said.

Tarar further said that the issue had already been discussed with coalition partners on the prime minister's special instructions. He added that a broader multi-party consultation was also being considered to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive solution.

Commenting on the opposition’s recent by-election loss in Tharparkar, the law minister said, “The people of Sindh have rejected you. If this is the kind of politics you want to continue after being defeated, it won’t help the country or democracy.”

He urged PPP lawmakers to take part in the parliamentary proceedings, pointing out that they too had submitted a resolution and a call-attention notice regarding the issue. “Let’s sit together and address the matter through proper parliamentary channels,” he said.

The minister stressed that the government was ready to answer questions and hold dialogue and had no intention of bypassing the Constitution or ignoring its allies.

Recent Stories

Inaugural session of three-day int'l conference “Maulana Rumi & Hazrat Sultan ..

3 minutes ago
 Canal decision to be made through consensus: Feder ..

Canal decision to be made through consensus: Federal Minister for Law and Justic ..

5 minutes ago
 NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Co ..

NDMA organizes seminar on “Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful ..

5 minutes ago
 IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through ..

IBBC ED vows to provide quality education through MAF

5 minutes ago
 Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global t ..

Pope Francis death from a stroke sets off global tributes, mourning

5 minutes ago
 School admission campaign launched

School admission campaign launched

17 minutes ago
KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle mark ..

KMC finalizes auction process for nine cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

17 minutes ago
 LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fa ..

LHC issues new SOPs for district courts to curb fake cases, treasury fraud

17 minutes ago
 AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract pat ..

AST performs 6,000 free surgeries for cataract patients monthly; Dr. Sabihuddin ..

17 minutes ago
 YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of c ..

YPP’s role acknowledges in building bridges of cooperation, inclusion

18 minutes ago
 Officials discuss CM’s record package to benefit ..

Officials discuss CM’s record package to benefit wheat growers

3 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold training sessions for officers

FESCO to hold training sessions for officers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan