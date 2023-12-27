Open Menu

Canal Desiltation Plan Finalized In DG Khan Division: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Canal desiltation plan finalized in DG Khan division: Commissioner

DERA GHAZI KHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir said on Wednesday that all canals in the division would undergo desiltation process to ensure that farmers at the tail-ends get irrigation water as per their crops’ requirements.

Presiding over a meeting via video link, the commissioner said that the desilting exercise would help avoid the wastage of precious irrigation water.

Officials informed the commissioner a comprehensive plan has been finalized to remove silt from all canals in the division to improve the efficiency of the irrigation system.

Matters about ongoing anti-degnue and anti-encroachment operations also came under discussion and the commissioner ordered to continue the campaigns and to improve municipal services with good governance.

He also ordered stricter monitoring and law enforcement to check power theft, smuggling of Iranian oil, and Hawala/Hundi activities.

He announced to imposition a ban on officials going on leave without prior permission during election activities and made it clear that the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan and its instructions would be enforced in letter and spirit.

APP/hus/ifi

