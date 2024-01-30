Open Menu

Canal Road To Be Closed To Traffic On Feb 4-6: WASA

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director (MD) Amir Aziz said that the Canal Road would remain closed for traffic from February 4 to 6 due to canal crossing of water supply pipelines.

During a meeting here on Tuesday, he said that WASA was executing the mega water supply project with the financial assistance of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to facilitate the residents of Faisalabad with potable drinking water in ample quantity.

In this connection, WASA would lay water supply pipelines in the city which would also cross the Rakh Branch Canal near FESCO Headquarters. Hence, the WASA had decided to close the Canal Road for vehicular traffic, he added.

He said that initially the project would help supply potable drinking water to 200,000 people in Madina Town X-block, Y-block, Abdullah Pur and their peripheral localities.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone also visited the project site and assured full cooperation for keeping Canal Road blocked for all kinds of vehicular traffic and said that light transport would use the service road whereas the heavy traffic would be diverted to other routes from Gattwala and Old Chungi.

Project Director Kamran Kahlon, Deputy Director Sanwal Malik, consultant Sultan Azam, Muhammad Noman Noor, JICA Experts and others were also present.

