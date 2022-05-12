UrduPoint.com

Canal System Of Punjab Facing Water Shortage

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 04:32 PM

The entire canal system of Punjab requires an overall 84,517 cusecs of water and it is facing 53 per cent water shortage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The entire canal system of Punjab requires an overall 84,517 cusecs of water and it is facing 53 per cent water shortage.

A spokesman for the Punjab Irrigation department said this here on Thursday while briefing about the situation of water on canals and barrages.

He said that there was a need of 21,500 cusecs water on Taunsa barrage as only 8,404 cusecs water was available at the barrage. 4,642 cusecs water was available at Panjnad barrage, facing water shortage of 68 per cent, he added.

The spokesman said for Bahawalpur, Lower Bahawal Canal needed 5,062 cusecs water while it was being operated with 1,800 cusecs water.

He said that Lodhran, Mailsi canal was being operated with 1,962 cusecs water and facing water shortage of 56 per cent.

Canals of Sulemanki barrage needed 13,300 cusecs water while only 6,506 cusecs water was available.

Islam barrage was facing water shortage of 45 per cent while balloki 36 per cent, he added.

