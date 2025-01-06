Open Menu

Canals Closed For Annual Maintenance

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Canals closed for annual maintenance

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Eastern Sadiqia Canal of the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, including the Barah Mahi Ford Wah Canal, will remain closed until January 16.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Engineer of the Bahawalpur Zone Irrigation Office, the canals will remain closed due to annual maintenance and restoration.

The Upper and Lower Bahawal Canals and the Qaim Canal will also be closed from January 13 to January 30, while the SMB Link Canal will be closed from January 11 to January 28. The Punjand Canal, Abasia Canal, and Abasia Link Canal will be closed till January 22.

