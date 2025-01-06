Canals Closed For Annual Maintenance
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Eastern Sadiqia Canal of the Bahawalpur Irrigation Zone, including the Barah Mahi Ford Wah Canal, will remain closed until January 16.
According to a notification issued by the Chief Engineer of the Bahawalpur Zone Irrigation Office, the canals will remain closed due to annual maintenance and restoration.
The Upper and Lower Bahawal Canals and the Qaim Canal will also be closed from January 13 to January 30, while the SMB Link Canal will be closed from January 11 to January 28. The Punjand Canal, Abasia Canal, and Abasia Link Canal will be closed till January 22.
Recent Stories
FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Canals closed for annual maintenance2 minutes ago
-
Sweets unit sealed for unsafe practices in ICT2 minutes ago
-
UET Peshawar hosts “Auto Show 20252 minutes ago
-
Stringent security measures in Kurram on card if peace agreement violated12 minutes ago
-
SC directs to block incorrect translation of the Holy Quran ; SCP issues notice to federation22 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of two cops in Lakki22 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates Pakistan’s first locally-made ventilator22 minutes ago
-
SCP directs govt for a comprehensive report on Kachi Abadi22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,100 gutka sachets42 minutes ago
-
Magical moments for children at Alhamra Cultural Complex42 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five gamblers; recover Rs 8500 stake money42 minutes ago