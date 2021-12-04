UrduPoint.com

Canals Closures Schedule Issued

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Canals closures schedule issued

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The Irrigation Department has issued schedule for canals closure in Faisalabad zone for annual de-silting, cleaning and maintenance.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said here on Saturday that Jhang Branch Canal, Qadirabad Balloki Link and its all distributaries would remain closed from December 27 to January 13, whereas Lower Chenab Canal (LCC), Upper GogeraCanal, Lower Gogera Canal, Barala Branch Canal, Rakh Branch Canal and theirmajor and minor distributaries would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2022.

Pakistan

ABOUT US
