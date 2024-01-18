Open Menu

Canals Desilting Campaign Launched In Khushab:

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 12:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) The desilting of canals campaign was launched in Khushab district like other districts of province here on Thursday.

According to a handout issued,Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated the desilting drive at the site of One R Khushab Miner Canal, along with Deputy Commissioner Khushab Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, Chief Engineer Canals Sadaqat Latif and SE Highways Arshad Mansoor.

On this occasion, Superintendent Engineer Irrigation Hassan Murtaj Khan briefed that 30 canals with a length of 215 kilometers in Khushab district would be cleaned and more than 59.

980 million cubic feet of silt would be removed from the canals, which also includes the work of repairing the damaged panels.

He further said that the canal desilting drive was being monitored through the LIMS system and the daily work reports along with the pictures would be uploaded on the system.

The canal cleaning work would be completed by January 31.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the officers concerned to ensure the monitoring of the desilting campaign.

