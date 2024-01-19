Canals desilting under way

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Teams of the Punjab Irrigation Department are carrying out desilting of canals and restoration work of the banks of canals of Mangala and Tarbela commands.

According to official sources here on Friday, currently work is being carried out on 357 canals, out of 455 selected canals of the province. Till now, 54 per cent desilting work of canals has been completed.