Canals Desilting Under Way In Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Canals desilting under way in division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Irrigation Department has completed desilting of eight canals, out of 24 so far.

Chief Engineer Shahid Salim Chaudhry said here on Wednesday that desilting campaign was in full swing in the region. He hoped to complete it according to the set time-frame. He said performance reports of the staff engaged in desilting were being reviewed on a daily basis besides monitoring by the officers concerned.

