Canals, irrigation schemes to be closed from Jan 10 to Feb 9

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced closure of canals, irrigation schemes and tube wells due to annual de-silting campaign.

According to a notification issued by KP Irrigation Department, canals, irrigation schemes and water channels would be closed from January 10 to February 9, 2022 for de-silting and cleansing.

The period may be extended or decreased as deemed appropriate for crops.