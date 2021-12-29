UrduPoint.com

Canals, Irrigation Schemes To Be Closed From Jan 10 To Feb 9

Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2021 | 07:51 PM

Canals, irrigation schemes to be closed from Jan 10 to Feb 9

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced closure of canals, irrigation schemes and tube wells due to annual de-silting campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday announced closure of canals, irrigation schemes and tube wells due to annual de-silting campaign.

According to a notification issued by KP Irrigation Department, canals, irrigation schemes and water channels would be closed from January 10 to February 9, 2022 for de-silting and cleansing.

The period may be extended or decreased as deemed appropriate for crops.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water January February May From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Niger President&#039;s phone call

11 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmer ..

CM Balochistan approves Rs, 100 million for farmers to promote Agriculture Secto ..

8 seconds ago
 DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swa ..

DBA passes resolution against murder of Wajiha Swati

9 seconds ago
 German Chancellor to Discuss Pandemic With Regiona ..

German Chancellor to Discuss Pandemic With Regional Heads on January 7 - Gov't

11 seconds ago
 Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vou ..

Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vouchers for Vaccinated Citizens

12 seconds ago
 Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian D ..

Putin Announces Plans to Hold Russian-Belarusian Drills in Belarus in February-M ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.