Canals of Dad division to remain closed till Feb 25

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Executive Engineer Dad division Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday announced that various canals of the division would remain closed till February 25 due to shortage of water in Indus river and Rohri canal.

According to a notification issued here, the canals of the first group included Rahab Shah Ditri, Chanesar Miner, Jamal Shah and Mulwah distri, Sun Miner, Pubjoo, Taalhi. Kahkat, Shahbaz and Manhoro Miner which would remain closed till February 17 while group two's Mir Rukun Miner, Khadar distri, waryam Miner, Jan Muhammad Miner, Sarand distri, Hatho Miner, Daleel dero Miner, Choti Ribben Miner, Zardari Miner and sujawal district would remain closed from February 17 to 25.