Canals Of Sukkur Barage Closed

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 01:46 PM

The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage has said the agriculturists and farming community whoever settled on this barrage that the all canals have been closed from January 6th (today)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage has said the agriculturists and farming community whoever settled on this barrage that the all canals have been closed from January 6th (today), for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

