UrduPoint.com

Canals Of Sukkur Barage Will Remain Closed From January 06.

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Canals of Sukkur Barage will remain closed from January 06.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage has informed on Wednesday the agriculturist and the farmers and the constructing community that all the canals coming out from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to January 20, 2022 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure.

According announcement that the purpose of take-off of all canals is routine inspection/maintenance and necessary repair of infrastructure.

More Stories From Pakistan

