Canals of Sukkur Barage will remain closed from January 06.

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage has informed on Wednesday the agriculturist and the farmers and the constructing community that all the canals coming out from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to January 20, 2022 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure.

