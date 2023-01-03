Canals of Sukkur Barrage to remain closed from Jan 6 to 20

The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage, has informed the agriculturist and forming community whoever settled on this barrage that the all canals off taking from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to 20 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure, said an announcement here on Tuesday

