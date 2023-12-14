Open Menu

Canals Of Sukkur Barrage To Remain Closed From 6th January

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2023 | 07:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage has informed that all the canals off taking from Sukkur Barrage would remain closed from January 6th to 20th, 2024.

According to the announcement made on Thursday in this regard, the agriculturist and forming community who fall under this barrage would face inconvenience in getting irrigation water in the canals for their farms.

The water supply will remain suspended due to normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure, the announcement said.

