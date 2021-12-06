Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from January 6 to 20

Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage on Monday informed the farmers and the constructing community that all the canals coming out of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed for maintenance from January 6 to 20, 2021

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage on Monday informed the farmers and the constructing community that all the canals coming out of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed for maintenance from January 6 to 20, 2021.

According to an announcement, the purpose of take-off of all canals is routine inspection/maintenance and necessary repair of infrastructure.