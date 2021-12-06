UrduPoint.com

Canals Of Sukkur Barrage Will Remain Close From January 6 To 20

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:09 PM

Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain close from January 6 to 20

Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage on Monday informed the farmers and the constructing community that all the canals coming out of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed for maintenance from January 6 to 20, 2021

According to an announcement, the purpose of take-off of all canals is routine inspection/maintenance and necessary repair of infrastructure.

