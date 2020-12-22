UrduPoint.com
Canals Of Sukkur Barrage Will Remain Closed From Jan 6

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Canals of Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from Jan 6

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Chief Engineer Irrigation Sukkur Barrage, Engr Irshad Memon has informed the agriculturist and forming community whoever settled on this barrage that the all canals off taking from Sukkur Barrage will remain closed from January 6 to 20, 2021 for the purpose of normal inspection/maintenance and necessary repairs of infrastructure, said a hand out here on Tuesday.

