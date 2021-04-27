UrduPoint.com
Canals Rehabilitation To Start Soon In Faisalabad With Rs.3.25 Bln

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 12:50 PM

Canals rehabilitation to start soon in Faisalabad with Rs.3.25 bln

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Irrigation Department decided to start three projects for rehabilitation and de-silting of canals in Faisalabad zone with an estimated cost of Rs.3.25 billion.

A spokesman of the irrigation department said here on Tuesday that these projects would not only help in provision of irrigation water to the end-users at tails but also brought a green revolution in the zone. He added that the repair and rehabilitation was need of the hour as the canal system was irrigating more than 1.8 million acres of land in Faisalabad Zone.

He said that Rs.2 billion would be spent on de-silting, repair and rehabilitation of Jhang Branch canal. Under this program, brinks of Jhang Branch Canal would be repaired in addition to re-construction of its bridges which would help in increasing flow of water.

Responding to a question, he said that structure of Jhang Branch Canal was made in 1835 and most parts of its brinks and bridges were expired. Therefore, repair and re-construction of these brinks and bridges was imperative to save irrigation water from wastage.

Similarly, Rs.900 million would be spent on rehabilitation of Chiniot distributory, while Rs.350 million would be expended on rehabilitation of Dijikot Drain.

The irrigation department will also launch a crackdown against water theft and during this drive action would be taken against the water pilferers without any discrimination by imposing heavy fines and getting cases registered against them, spokesman added.

