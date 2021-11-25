UrduPoint.com

Canals To Be Closed For Desilting

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:04 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Irrigation Department has issued schedule for closure of canals in Faisalabad zone for annual de-silting, cleaning and maintenance of banks from Dec 27, 2021 to January 30, 2022.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said here on Tuesday that Jhang Branch Canal, Qadirabad Balloki Link and its all distributaries would remain closed during this period, whereas Lower Chenab Canal (LCC) excluding Jhang Branch Canal and its major and minor distributaries would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2022.

