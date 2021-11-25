Canals to be closed for desilting

The Irrigation Department has issued schedule for closure of canals in Faisalabad zone for annual de-silting, cleaning and maintenance of banks from Dec 27, 2021 to January 30, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :The Irrigation Department has issued schedule for closure of canals in Faisalabad zone for annual de-silting, cleaning and maintenance of banks from Dec 27, 2021 to January 30, 2022.

A spokesman for the Irrigation Department said here on Tuesday that Jhang Branch Canal, Qadirabad Balloki Link and its all distributaries would remain closed during this period, whereas Lower Chenab Canal (LCC) excluding Jhang Branch Canal and its major and minor distributaries would be closed from January 13 to 30, 2022.