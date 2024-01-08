Canals to be closed for desilting

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified that all government canals, lift irrigation schemes, tube wells civil channels in the Irrigation Department, and Merged Tribal Areas will remain closed for desilting and annual repairs w.e.f 10th January

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified that all government canals, lift irrigation schemes, tube wells civil channels in the Irrigation Department, and Merged Tribal Areas will remain closed for desilting and annual repairs w.

e.f 10th January, for one month or such longer or shorter period as may be deemed appropriate, keeping in view the overall effect on the crops.

It was notified here by the Chief Engineer (South) Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Monday.