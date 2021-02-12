Canals To Remain Close Till Feb 28
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Irrigation department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday notified extension in annual closure of canals across the province due to de-silting and repairing purpose till February 28.
The department directed all divisional offices to complete the de-silting process and repairing work till the given date so that the water could timely be released in the canals.