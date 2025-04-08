Open Menu

Canals To Remain Closed Due To Water Scarcity From Mar 9 To 17

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Canals to remain closed due to water scarcity from Mar 9 to 17

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Executive Engineer Irrigation Nusrat Division of Shaheed Benazirabad has announced that different outlet canals of Nusrat Branch would remain closed from March 9 to March 17,2025.

According to the announcement, the step has been taken due to paucity of canal water.

As per schedule outlets of Padidan-1 Sub Division including Jalbani Minor, Chaheen Minor, , Cheeho Minor and Tetri Minor would remain close from March 9 to March 17,2025.

Similarly the outlet canals of Nawabshah-2 Sub Division including Right Jarri Minor, Left Jarri Minor, Kapro Minor, Khariro Minor and Setharki Distry would also remain close during the same period.

Announcement further said that outlet canals of Nawabshah-1 Sub Division including Chan Babu Distry, D/S Nawaz Dahri X regulator and outlet canals of Shahpur Sub Division including Suhailo Minor, Deewanabad Minor, Jamsahib Distry, Wasro Minor, Chhan Bandhni Minor ,Gupchani Minor and Bhit Maru pipe -ll . Announcement also said that Daur Sub Division including New Daur Minor , Abdul Hussain Minor , Framabad Minor and Dholu Distry would also remain close from March 9 to March 17, 2025 till 6 am.

Executive Engineer said that the canals would resume normal flow soon the water situation improves. APP/mwq

