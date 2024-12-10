Canals to remain closed for annual repair

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Trimmu Canal and Trimmu Sudhnai Link Canal will remain closed from January 10 to January 27, 2025.

According to a notification from the Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department Multan Zone, the Sudhnai Canal and SMB Link Canal will be closed from January 11 to January 28, 2025, and the Lower Pakpattan Canal from January 12 to January 29, 2025. These canals will remain closed for necessary annual repair and maintenance.