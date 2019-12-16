Cancer Awareness Exhibition Opens At Alhamra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:47 PM
A two-day cancer awareness exhibition titled "Healing through Art" was inaugurated here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall
The exhibition was inaugurated by Hubullah Welfare Society (HWS) Patron-in-Chief Prof Dr Ahsan Waris along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan.
Ahsan Waris thanked Alhamra for holding the event and said that through the exhibition, public would be provided protection tips against the deadly disease.
More than 116 artworks of 66 artists from different regions of the country had been displayed at the exhibition.
A large number of people visited the exhibition and learned about various measures to prevent cancer.