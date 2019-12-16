Cancer awareness exhibition opens at Alhamra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :A two-day cancer awareness exhibition titled "Healing through Art" was inaugurated here on Monday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Hubullah Welfare Society (HWS) Patron-in-Chief Prof Dr Ahsan Waris along with Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan.

Ahsan Waris thanked Alhamra for holding the event and said that through the exhibition, public would be provided protection tips against the deadly disease.

More than 116 artworks of 66 artists from different regions of the country had been displayed at the exhibition.

A large number of people visited the exhibition and learned about various measures to prevent cancer.