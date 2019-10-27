Cancer care: Are personalized exercise prescriptions the future?

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) As scientists design novel ways to attack cancer with chemicals, some researchers are focusing on exercise. Researchers believe that keeping active is an effective additional way to manage cancer and cancer-related health issues.More recently, researchers have investigated whether exercise might also help prevent cancer, treat cancer-related health issues, and aid recovery.Raising awarenessAccording to the authors of the recent study, the American College of sports Medicine recently updated their guidelines on using exercise to prevent cancer and treat some of the related health issues, such as fatigue and depression."Despite these guidelines," the authors explain, "the majority of people living with and beyond cancer are not regularly physically active."In their recent paper, which they published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the authors outline how they believe it is possible to address this gap.As Prof.

Schmitz explains, "With more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide, we have a growing need to address the unique health issues facing people living with and beyond cancer and better understand how exercise may help prevent and control cancer."Multiple organizations including the American Cancer Society, Exercise and Sports Science Australia, Cancer Care Ontario, and the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia have published exercise guidelines for people with cancer and those who have survived cancer.

They have based these guidelines on a wealth of studies that demonstrate the benefits of exercise for people with cancer and cancer survivors.Despite this scientific agreement, research has shown that only about 45% of cancer survivors are physically active on a regular basis.Although there are many reasons for this, the authors believe that it is partly because oncology clinicians often do not recommend exercise regimens.

The authors write:Cancer 'exercise prescriptions'As a standard, Prof. Schmitz and her colleagues recommend 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise three times each week, plus 20-30 minutes of resistance exercise two times each week.

However, they note that the optimal amount depends on the individual's abilities.More specifically, the authors believe that healthcare professionals can tailor exercise programs to an individual."Through our research, we've reached a point where we can give specific FITT exercise prescriptions which means frequency, intensity, time, and type for specific outcomes like quality of life, fatigue, pain, and others," explains Prof.

Schmitz."For example, if we're seeing a head and neck cancer patient with a specific set of symptoms, we could give them an exercise prescription personalized to them."