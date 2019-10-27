UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cancer Care: Are Personalized Exercise Prescriptions The Future?

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 12:36 PM

Cancer care: Are personalized exercise prescriptions the future?

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) As scientists design novel ways to attack cancer with chemicals, some researchers are focusing on exercise. Researchers believe that keeping active is an effective additional way to manage cancer and cancer-related health issues.More recently, researchers have investigated whether exercise might also help prevent cancer, treat cancer-related health issues, and aid recovery.Raising awarenessAccording to the authors of the recent study, the American College of sports Medicine recently updated their guidelines on using exercise to prevent cancer and treat some of the related health issues, such as fatigue and depression."Despite these guidelines," the authors explain, "the majority of people living with and beyond cancer are not regularly physically active."In their recent paper, which they published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, the authors outline how they believe it is possible to address this gap.As Prof.

Schmitz explains, "With more than 43 million cancer survivors worldwide, we have a growing need to address the unique health issues facing people living with and beyond cancer and better understand how exercise may help prevent and control cancer."Multiple organizations including the American Cancer Society, Exercise and Sports Science Australia, Cancer Care Ontario, and the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia have published exercise guidelines for people with cancer and those who have survived cancer.

They have based these guidelines on a wealth of studies that demonstrate the benefits of exercise for people with cancer and cancer survivors.Despite this scientific agreement, research has shown that only about 45% of cancer survivors are physically active on a regular basis.Although there are many reasons for this, the authors believe that it is partly because oncology clinicians often do not recommend exercise regimens.

The authors write:Cancer 'exercise prescriptions'As a standard, Prof. Schmitz and her colleagues recommend 30 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise three times each week, plus 20-30 minutes of resistance exercise two times each week.

However, they note that the optimal amount depends on the individual's abilities.More specifically, the authors believe that healthcare professionals can tailor exercise programs to an individual."Through our research, we've reached a point where we can give specific FITT exercise prescriptions which means frequency, intensity, time, and type for specific outcomes like quality of life, fatigue, pain, and others," explains Prof.

Schmitz."For example, if we're seeing a head and neck cancer patient with a specific set of symptoms, we could give them an exercise prescription personalized to them."

Related Topics

Attack Australia Sports Ontario May Cancer Agreement Million Depression

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 27, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Realme launched Pakistan’s real #64MPQuadCameraX ..

12 hours ago

Guardiola wants more from Man City, Silva under fi ..

13 hours ago

Some anchors of private channels were claiming tha ..

13 hours ago

Prime minister greets Hindu citizens on Diwali

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.