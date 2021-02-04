Cancer Care Clinic launched at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology jointly launched a Cancer Care Clinic at the university's Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus Medical Center.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, ultrasound mammography facility will be free for female teachers and staff through free mobile diagnostic service of Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology in this care clinic established under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob. A seminar on the occasion was also held which was addressed by Director Health education Project Dr Fazal Mahmood, Director Bahawalpur Institute of Nuclear Oncology Dr Iftikhar Alam, Syndicate Member Sumera Malik, Senior Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Usman Cheema and Health and Safety Society officials.

The participants said that high-level scientific research was needed for prevention and treatment of cancer and other infectious diseases in Pakistan for which both public and private sectors needed to cooperate.

The people in the medical field must uphold social and moral values so that the public can benefit as much as possible. Cancer is a treatable disease but it is good if it is diagnosed and treated in time. There are 18 hospitals operating in the country under the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and Bahawalpur Cancer Hospital was one of them.

On this occasion, experts gave detailed information about different types of cancer, symptoms, treatment and facilities available in their institution. He said that cancer was a serious health problem in Pakistan and it was the second leading cause of death.

Causes of cancer include old age, tobacco, smoking and the presence of Western-style elements in the diet. Cancer was treated after it diagnosed but the best strategy was to prevent the disease.

Screening diagnoses different types of cancer in the early stages of breast, uterine, bowel and bladder cancers. An awareness walk was also organized on the occasion in which a large number of teachers and students participated.