Cancer cases soars In IIOJK, SKIMS records 5,200 cases this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Cancer cases are increasing in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as Soura Institute of Medical Sciences, a leading tertiary care hospital, has registered over 5,200 cases of cancer this year alone, while over 50,000 cases have been recorded at the institute since 2014.

According to Kashmir Media Service, officials said there has been a steep rise in cancer cases in Kashmir. Among men, lung cancer is the most prevalent, while breast cancer is increasingly common among women. They said the rise in male cancer cases is primarily due to smoking, alongside other factors such as family history, obesity and age.

According to data, the annual breakdown of cases shows 3,940 cases registered in 2014, 4,417 in 2015, 4,320 in 2016, 4,352 in 2017, 4,816 in 2018, 4,337 in 2019, 3,814 in 2020, 4,727 in 2021, 5,271 in 2022 and over 5,200 cases this year.

Early detection of cancer is critical, officials said, adding timely treatment can save lives. “Cancer is a multi-dimensional disease, with risk factors including an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and air pollution,” they added.

Doctors have urged people with symptoms of cancer to seek medical attention promptly, as early treatment can prevent the disease from advancing. They said quality treatments are available, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, at SKIMS. The hospital’s infrastructure is continuously being enhanced to ensure better care for patients, doctors added.

Data from the Indian Health Ministry reveals that 51,577 cancer cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2022.

The annual figures include 12,396 cases in 2019, 12,726 in 2020, 13,060 in 2021, and 13,395 in 2022.

There have been many cancer-related deaths in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, with 35,623 fatalities recorded between 2018 and 2022. These include 6,824 deaths in 2018, 7,003 in 2019, 7,189 in 2020, 7,211 in 2021, and 7,396 in 2022.

A study conducted by Soura IMS in 2012 said the rising incidence of cancer is due to dietary practices, lifestyle choices and the consumption of foods with high salt content.

Dr. Abdul Hamid Samoon, Associate Professor, Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery, GMC Srinagar told the media that the trend of malignancies is rising worldwide, and a similar pattern is witnessed in Kashmir.

He said cancer happens when the body’s cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body’s normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively.

Presently, there’s an increase in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers or stomach cancers, largely attributed to our dietary habits.

While there’s no definitive genetic or proven cause behind this trend, our dietary patterns play a significant role in driving the increase in malignancies, Dr. Samoon explained.

Professor of Surgery, Government, Medical College Srinagar, Dr. Iqbal Saleem said the rise in cancer cases can be attributed to changes in our food habits and lifestyle.