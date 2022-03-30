Cancer diagnosis Lab opens in Quetta

Spokesperson Balochistan Government, Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that a first ever lab for the cancer diagnosis has been opened in the Shakih Zaid Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Spokesperson Balochistan Government, Farah Azeem Shah on Wednesday said that a first ever lab for the cancer diagnosis has been opened in the Shakih Zaid Hospital Quetta.

"Chief Minister Abdul Qudus led government has fulfilled another promise and a laboratory equipped with the latest medical equipment has started providing facilities for cancer diagnosis," Farah Azeem Shah said.

A statement issued by the CM Secretariat said that the provincial government is committed to provide best health facilities to the people of the province. Establishment of a Cancer diagnosis lab was long pending demand of the people which has been materialized by the incumbent government.

"Government accords priority to ensure that people of the far-flung areas of Balochistan enjoy equal opportunities of health," she maintained.