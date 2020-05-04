Cancer, diaylsis, kidney transplant patients more vulnerable to COVID-19: Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant

The latest research studies of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) Karachi on Monday revealed that chronic patients includes cancer, diaylsis and kidney transplant were more vulnerable to become victims of the COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The latest research studies of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplant (SIUT) Karachi on Monday revealed that chronic patients includes cancer, diaylsis and kidney transplant were more vulnerable to become victims of the COVID-19.

The findings of the study were disclosed after a medical investigation carried by clinical team of SIUT, says a news release of the institute issued here today.

The news release said there were over 16,000 patients, who fall in the follow-up category of immunocompromised patients including patients on transplant, life long dialysis and cancer.

The study revealed that these patients face higher risk of contraction of coronavirus because their immunity to fight infection was severely compromised.

The Institute also takes care of over 6,000 dialysis patients on annual basis by providing 1,100 free sessions per day, it said.

The news release said that this procedure was a life saving exercise and assured that no patient could be withdrawn.

"The situation gets more complicated because COVID-19 treatment of the vulnerable patients was a complex task as they can hardly be protected from viral exposure.

" It said dialysis patients were partially immunocompromised and threat of a high risk of coronavirus infection due to close contact with blood and body fluids of patients requiring close and intensive monitoring.

It said SIUT provides all treatment free of cost and acted proactively after coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The news release said SIUT was the country's largest medical institution for the care of immunocompromised patients by highlighting the need for adopting special strategy to protect those segments of patients who were on life-long dialysis, cancer and transplantation.

SIUT has a life time follow up of over 5000 renal transplant patients besides providing anti treatment facilities to more than 5000 cancer patients.

It welcomed efforts of private hospitals in provision of the much needed assistance to COVID-19 patients.

It said these efforts would help SIUT to re-double its efforts for treatment of high-risk patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer.

The news release underscored the need for managing these patients especially of coronavirus in specialized centres of the country.