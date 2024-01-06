Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Cancer patient appeals to govt agencies, philanthropists for help

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Ghulam Nabi son of Mir, a resident of Shah Mirandah Singorr, is a poor laborer who is suffering from cancer has appealed to the government and philanthropists for assistance.

Talking to APP here Saturday, Ghulam Nabi, who currently sells perfumes, Miswak, Tasbeeh etc in Chitral Bazar and is earning livelihood for his family but a year and a half ago, he was diagnosed with throat cancer due to which he stopped his work and stayed at home.

“I have my treatment in the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital Lahore, which is now impossible for me to visit because I have no work and no money to bear the expenditures of frequently traveling to Lahore for treatment, " he said while narrating his sad story.

Ghulam Nabi's two brothers are also disabled. He has small children and a wife. He had bought a small house at Daneen, but when he was diagnosed with cancer, his children began to suffer from starvation due to no income and nothing to purchase eatables. Ghulam Nabi said that he belonged to the Gujjar community who has no property or any other source of income except selling things on a small cart.

Ghulam Nabi also sold his personal house in Daneen to feed his children. Ghulam Nabi himself was deprived of food and drink and he continued to take soft food through a pipe fixed in his throat by pushing through a syringe.

He has a small son and a daughter who are not able to earn something for his family. According to Ghulam Nabi, when he fell ill, he was not even able to work. Now he has recovered to a great extent, but he is not able to work hard.

He appealed to the government and non-government organizations as well as the philanthropists to help him financially so that his wife, children and poor parents do not suffer from starvation. He is now living in a rented house in Mustajpanda and because of the lack of work, he cannot even afford the house rent.

Ghulam Nabi is still undergoing treatment. Due to throat cancer, he can only get soft food through a tube and syringe and can not eat hard food through mouth. He can be helped through the following Easy Paisa Account Number 03409862968.

More Stories From Pakistan