Cancer patients to be treated free of charge: Dr Zafar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :A Letter of Understanding was signed here on Thursday between Ministry of National Health Services and Novartis for public private partnership to provide free treatment to poor cancer patients in Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said cancer treatment is a priority of the government and public–private initiatives are being encouraged.

This is another step forward in providing relief to the masses in line with the concept of welfare state envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a press release said.

He said all Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) holders of Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan could be enrolled in this project.

The treatment centers for this project will work at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences ,Islamabad and Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences, Muzaffarabad, AJK. 100% free access for the patients of ICT, AJ&K and GB suffering from Blood Cancer (Chronic Myeloid leukemia/, Myelofibrosis and polycythemia Vera, Stomach Cancer , advance Kidney Cancer, Breast Cancer and Pancreatic cancer through a public private partnership between Federal Government and Novartis.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Planning Commission has approved a PC-1, from 2019-2024, in which Government of Pakistan will pay 10% cost of the project.

This project has already been initiated by the provincial governments.

Dr. Zafar Mirza appreciated the support of Novartis.