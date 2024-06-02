Cancer Society Cautions Against E-cigarettes, Hookah Among Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) President Cancer Society Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood on Sunday issued a stark warning about the escalating popularity of tobacco products like e-cigarettes and hookah among youth.
Speaking to Pakistan Television news (ptv), he said that these products were more dangerous than traditional cigarettes due to the harmful substances they contain.
Dr Masood explained that the tobacco industry uses various tactics to hook young people into lifelong addiction by giving these products different Names and promoting them through branded materials. He highlighted that e-cigarettes, which contain nicotine and potentially harmful toxins like heavy metals, can damage the lungs and respiratory system.
"Unfortunately, popular shows, movies and dramas portray smoking in a glamorous fashion," Dr Masood said, urging a discouragement of such scenes. He noted a 110 per cent increase in tobacco-related scenes in popular shows among youth aged 15 to 24, which often depict smoking glamorously.
Dr Masood cited global statistics, stating that an estimated 38 million boys and girls aged 13 to 15 use tobacco products.
"Nicotine is especially harmful to developing brains," he added, stressing the urgent need to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking.
He described smoking as a major curse in society, encompassing products like cigarettes, cigars, pipes, hookahs, beedis, betel leaves, areca nuts, gutka, and snuff. "Smoking damages almost every organ in the human body and has negative impacts on overall health," the Cancer Society President said.
He highlighted that tobacco smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals, most of which are carcinogenic and is the leading cause of lung, mouth, and throat cancers.
He detailed that the use of tobacco in any form can lead to lethal cancers, including lung, oral, esophageal, stomach, colon, liver, pancreatic, breast, kidney, prostate, and bladder cancers. Smoking also causes heart attacks, asthma, cardiovascular diseases, and psychological disorders, he added.
Dr Masood emphasised the need for a concerted effort to educate people about the harmful effects of tobacco and to take a stand for a healthier future.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt colleges to organize MDCAT classes to facilitate students8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Deptt to recruit 500 graduates9 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi urges govt, private Hajj organizers to prioritize pilgrims’ comfort9 minutes ago
-
CDA launches one-window service at sector C-16 for affectees’ convenience9 minutes ago
-
PML-N to bring vibrant local government system: Minister19 minutes ago
-
ECP sets June 6 date for PTI intra-party election case hearing28 minutes ago
-
Pakistani women pilgrims praise enhanced Hajj arrangements, facilities28 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to promote use of electrical vehicles for reducing pollution: Dharejo28 minutes ago
-
PMDC President hails launch of online portal as key digital transformation28 minutes ago
-
Drizzle predicted in Karachi28 minutes ago
-
Home minister takes notice of clash between two groups in Larkana28 minutes ago
-
Hundreds of vehicles impounded for defaulting on e-challan29 minutes ago