Cancer Survivors Report An Information Gap In Treatment Side Effects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 12:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st December, 2019) Cancer treatments can save lives, but they also often cause a range of side effects. A recent patient survey in the United States has revealed how people feel about these effects and the information gaps that currently exist.Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy are the three main types of treatment.

Each can come with a range of side effects, which vary from person to person. Some people may experience few or only mild effects, while others may find them debilitating.Patients' desire for more informationHowever, according to a new paper that appears in the Journal of Oncology Practice, close to one-third of patients feel that more information is necessary on the possible side effects of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy.The findings revealed that many of the participants felt as though they did not know enough about their side effects.Better counseling beforehandAbout 1 in 5 of the participants wished that they had received more information about potential side effects before starting treatment.

In the case of surgery, they commonly wanted to know more about numbness, pain, and damage to nerves.With chemotherapy, they desired more knowledge on fatigue, nerve damage, and gastrointestinal symptoms.For radiation therapy, the participants felt the need for further detail on similar effects, including gastrointestinal symptoms and fatigue, along with skin irritation.Who should give advice?Finally, the survey revealed people's sources of treatment information.

Just over half of the respondents asked their Primary care physician (PCP) about the various choices.Nine in 10 of these individuals said that the PCP's advice was very or somewhat important in their decision-making.In fact, about one-quarter of the patients used only their PCP for advice and information.

Others sought guidance from medical websites, other patients, and support groups, along with relatives and friends.

