Cancer Treatment Services Launched At Ayub Teaching Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) In a landmark development for the region, Ayub Teaching Hospital has commenced cancer treatment services, offering a much-needed facility for patients in Hazara Division, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The formal inauguration of this state-of-the-art cancer treatment unit is expected in the coming days.

Chairman board of Governors (BOG) Professor Dr. Abid Jameel visited the newly established cancer ward and pharmacy to review the preparations and ongoing services. He was accompanied by BOG member Professor Dr. Alamzeb Manan, senior officials, and heads of various departments.

The hospital administration revealed that many of the costly medicines used in cancer treatment often unaffordable for a majority of patients will now be provided free of cost.

This initiative is expected to significantly ease the burden on families who previously had to travel long distances, particularly to Peshawar, for treatment.

With this advancement, Ayub Teaching Hospital becomes the second Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to offer dedicated cancer care facilities. Officials attribute the progress to the tireless efforts and vision of Professor Dr. Abid Jameel, whose commitment to the institution’s growth has been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

The hospital administration reiterated its commitment to further expanding and improving the cancer treatment unit, aiming to provide high-quality healthcare with renewed dedication and public service spirit.

