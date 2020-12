FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The cancer ward of the Allied Hospital has been upgraded and re-functionalized to facilitate the maximum patients.

Associate Professor of Radiation and Oncology Dr Muhammad Khalid and Assistant Professor of MedicalOncology Dr Tahir Bashir had also been appointed to check up patients, a spokesman for thehospital said on Sunday.