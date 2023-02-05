CancerCon 2023 held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram on Sunday said that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wanted to provide maximum health facilities to the people so he ensured provision of 24/7 facility of Primary angioplasty to patients in Cardiology Hospitals in view of people friendly policy.

Addressing the CancerCon 2023 arranged by Services Institute of Medical Sciences, he said that grand operation had been launched against the quacks so that lives of people could be saved, adding that "We want to create convenience for the people of Punjab".

The facility of primary angioplasty was earlier only for elite class but Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has provided the facility of primary angioplasty to every heart disease patient, he asserted.

On this occasion, Principal Sims Prof. Farooq Afzal, MS Services Hospital Dr. Mukhtar Awan, faculty members and students participated in large numbers. Principal Sims Prof. Farooq Afzal presented a commemorative shield to Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram.